History Launches Spanish Channel

The History Channel is launching a Spanish-language version in the United States, History Channel en Español in the second quarter of 2004. The Hispanic audience is one of the fastest-growing in the country.

The Spanish-language channel will highlight world and Latin American history. Some of the progamming will come from History Channel Latin America, including the Roots of America series, which deals with everything from cliff mummies of the Andes, to pyramids of Mexico to Machu Picchu.

The new channel will be the third domestic network for the programmer after History Channel and History Channel International.