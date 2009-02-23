History Launches Animated Web Series

Filed at 1:40 p.m. EST on Feb. 23, 2009

History is launching its first ever original web series, Great and Telling Tales with Timothy Dickinson. The animated short-form series features historian Timothy Dickinson giving his take on important events throughout history.

"The addition of this original broadband series not only illustrates our mission to expand the History brand across all multimedia platforms, but emphasizes that at the heart of history is great storytelling," said Executive Vice President and General Manager of History Nancy Dubuc. "Our focus is to ensure the content on History.com is innovative, relevant, and most importantly, fresh, giving viewers the tools to dig deeper into the programs and genres that interest them."

The first 12 episode season of Great and Telling Tales is available on a dedicated page on History.com.