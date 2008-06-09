History Has Strong Sunday

The second season premiere of Ice Road Truckers and the season finale of Ax Men delivered big ratings for History Sunday evening.

Ice Road Truckers delivered 3.9 million total viewers and 2.5 million viewers in the 25-54 demo, each up 15% from last season’s premiere. Adults 18-34 saw a 28% increase over last season with 2.3 million viewers of its own.

The season finale of Ax Men had 2.4 million total viewers, up 26% against the season average, with a 25% gain in the 25-54 demo with 1.5 million and a 45% gain in the 18-34 demo with 1.6 million.



Both shows have been hugely successful for History, drawing more total and demo viewers to the network.