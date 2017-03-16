History Greenlights More Than 100 Hours of Original Documentaries

History said it has greenlit more than 100 hours of original documentaries, limited series and specials that will premiere in 2017.

The increased investment is designed to complement History’s investment in non-fiction and scripted series, the network says.

“Whether it’s a story from our distant past or a contemporary event that will shape our collective future, History’s robust new slate of documentary events will take viewers straight to the heart of epic events that shaped where we are and what we are today,” said Jana Bennett, president and general manager of History, part of A+E Networks. “The network’s increased focus on documentary programming, collaborating with some of the best storytellers in the genre, along with our commitment to sustainable, premium non-fiction and scripted series, will continue to drive the ongoing success of the History brand.”

The projects include:

America’s War on Drugs, four two-hour episodes. This 8 hour mini-series will provide revelations about the profit machine of the drug business, and the impact of the longest “war” in our nation’s history on our lives. America’s War on Drugs is produced by Talos Films. Julian P. Hobbs, Elli Hakami and Anthony Lappé are Executive Producers for Talos. Michael Stiller is Executive Producer for History.

America: Journey of the Brave, two two-hour episodes: History uncovers the great forces that set mankind in motion. Anchored by high-end graphics and based on research that pieces together the patterns of migration over 70,000 years, this two-part special will emphasize the massive movements of people that have occurred since the Industrial Revolution. America: Journey of the Brave is produced by Nutopia. Jane Root is executive producer for Nutopia. Michael Stiller is executive producer for History.

The Cars that Made America (working title), three two-hour episodes. The documentary tells the epic stories of the iconic names behind the cars that shaped America. It focuses on men who shaped the industry including Henry Ford, Walter Chrysler, the Dodge Brothers, William Durant, Lee Iacocca and John DeLorean. The Cars that Made America is produced by Magilla Entertainment. Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson and Jason Fox are executive producers for Magilla. Sean Boyle, Stephen Mintz and Russ McCarroll are executive producers for History.

Superheroes Decoded (wt), two two-hour episode. The documentary reveals how the origin stories of our most iconic superheroes are the building blocks of a uniquely American mythology. This special two-night event is equal parts fan film and informed documentary, mixing clips from present-day blockbuster films with vintage comic book artwork and historical archival to tell the surprising story of the modern era through the lens of our fictional heroes. Superheroes Decoded is produced by Warrior Poets. Morgan Spurlock and Jeremy Chilnick are executive producers, and Josh Mensch is co-executive producer for Warrior Poets. Kristen Burns and Russ McCarroll are executive producers for History.

How the 90s Changed the World (wt), two two-hour episodes. This program reveals the depths to which our recent history directly shapes our present. Throughout the series, a chorus of extraordinary individuals born between the late 1960s and early 1980s contextualizes the times and provides a diverse, varied, and complete first person perspective on a generation’s journey through its formative years. How the 90s Changed the World is produced RadicalMedia and directed by Paul Bozymowski. Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen and Justin Wilkes are executive producers for RadicalMedia. Zach Behr is executive producer for History.

Age of Terror (wt), two two-hour episodes: This show reveals how the war on terror began after the September 11 attacks and how we’ve fought back. It provides context on today’s brand of terror, on how it has re-shaped our world, and what the future may bring. Age of Terror is produced by Pulse Films. Fred Grinstein and Gretchen Eisele are executive producers for Pulse Films. Kristen Burns and Russ McCarroll are executive producers for History.

Frontiersmen, four two-hour episodes. Frontiersmen will follow the stories of iconic pioneers such as Daniel Boone, Lewis & Clark, Tecumseh, Davy Crocket and Andrew Jackson as they set forth across untamed land. The series will span a formative period of American history – the first 75 years from the post-revolutionary war colonies through the California Gold Rush. Frontiersmen will show how the frontier helped shape us from colonists into today’s Americans. Frontiersmen is produced by Appian Way Productions and Stephen David Entertainment. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Michael Hampton and Phillip Watson are executive producers for Appian Way Productions. Stephen David is the executive producer for Stephen David Entertainment. Kristen Burns and Russ McCarroll are executive producers for History.

A+E Networks says it holds the worldwide distribution rights for these programs.