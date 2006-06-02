History en Español Looks To Score With Soccer

Looking for a link between history and one of the biggest Spanish-language viewing audiences on the planet, the Spanish-language History Channel En Español is slating a series on the history soccer for the run-up (or should that be "run-up and kick"), to the 2006 World Cup championships in Germany.

The series, Soccer..And Why We Love It, will air June 4-8 at 7 p.m. each night leading up to the opening games of the tournament. Each installment will feature a different country, beginning with "Champions of the World: Brazil."

History Channel En Español launched in June 2004 and now reaches systems with 26 million subs, including ones owned by Comcast, Charter, Cox, and Insight.