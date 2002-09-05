History draws viewers with 9/11 docs

Despite speculation that many American TV viewers will shun Sept. 11-related

programming, The History Channel is attracting sizable audiences.

Monday night's documentary, World Trade Center: Rise and Fall of an

American Icon, grabbed a 2.2 rating with 2.6 million viewers, making it the

channel's third-most-watched program ever.

Two more docs Tuesday earned strong Nielsen Media Research numbers. The

Day the Towers Fell notched a 2.1 rating, and Relics from the Rubble

recorded a 2.2.

History will continue to air documentaries all this week. On Sept. 11, the

channel (along with sister A&E Network) will go dark in the morning, then

replay its relevant documentaries in the afternoon and prime

time.