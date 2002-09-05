History draws viewers with 9/11 docs
Despite speculation that many American TV viewers will shun Sept. 11-related
programming, The History Channel is attracting sizable audiences.
Monday night's documentary, World Trade Center: Rise and Fall of an
American Icon, grabbed a 2.2 rating with 2.6 million viewers, making it the
channel's third-most-watched program ever.
Two more docs Tuesday earned strong Nielsen Media Research numbers. The
Day the Towers Fell notched a 2.1 rating, and Relics from the Rubble
recorded a 2.2.
History will continue to air documentaries all this week. On Sept. 11, the
channel (along with sister A&E Network) will go dark in the morning, then
replay its relevant documentaries in the afternoon and prime
time.
