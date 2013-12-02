History Developing Punic War Miniseries With Halle Berry

History is developing a miniseries about general Hannibal Barca and his role in the Second Punic War.

Hannibal (working title) will be coproduced by A+E Studios and Red Arrow Entertainment with Halle Berry on board as an executive producer. The miniseries will tell the story of the Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca and Roman counterpart Scipio Africanus - who went head-to-head in the Second Punic War from 218 to 201 BC.

"Hannibal was not only the greatest African general to ever live,” said Halle Berry, “he may have been the greatest general, period. His story is an intricate and captivating ride and I’m thrilled to get this project off the ground with our partners at History.”

Simon Maxwell serves as executive producer for Red Arrow Entertainment. Dirk Hoogstra, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Julian P. Hobbs serve as executives in charge of production for History.