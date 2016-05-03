History Developing El Chapo Series '#Cartel'

History is developing a drama series about drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

The series, titled #Cartel, comes from Narcos writer and producer Chris Brancato and is produced by ABC Signature and A+E Studios.

“As we expand the canvas of topics covered by History to include events of the recent past, we are pleased to be teaming with Chris Brancato on this project,’” said Jana Bennett, president and general manager, History. “The true story of El Chapo, fraught with murder, drugs, corruption and celebrity, has been and continues to be one of the most disturbing and fascinating of the past decade. Chris is the perfect person to bring this slice of modern history to the screen.”

The network has ordered a script for #Cartel’s first episode.

“I've long been an avid viewer of History, so it's a thrill to work with them on this story about the intersection of technology and crime,” said Brancato. “The show is a metaphor for the lives we present on the internet, the secret selves we reveal in supposedly private communication, and the risks of not-so-humble-bragging on social media."