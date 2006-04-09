History Channel Unveils Four New Series

The History Channel will premiere four new series during second quarter: Mega Movers, Mega Disasters, The Revolution and American Eats.

Mega Movers, which premieres April 18, tracks the relocation of historic structures. Mega Disasters, premiering in May, examines meteorological, geological and engineering factors of major historical disasters. The Revolution, premiering in June, is a 13-part series profiling the early Americans involved in the American Revolution. American Eats, also premiering in June, is a George Foreman-hosted look at the history of various American foods.

The History Channel, owned by A&E Television Networks, averaged 1.15 million total viewers in prime during first quarter 2006.