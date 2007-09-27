History Channel Taking a Look Into the Future

The History Channel will debut a new special in October: Lost Book of Nostradamus.

The one-hour special will take a look at some of the 16th century apothecary’s most famous writings, ranging from his supposed predictions of World Wars I and II and the rise of Hitler to the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II and the Catholic church scandal.

History will air Lost Book of Nostradamus Oct. 28 at 9 p.m.