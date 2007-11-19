The History Channel Green-Lights Military Show

The History Channel green-lighted Eyes on Target (working title), an eight-episode show from Reveille and Cabana 9 that follows high-stakes military missions of the past through a modern team of specialized operators.

Each episode will feature real private military operators carrying out a mission from start to finish.

"We could not be more pleased to join forces with Reveille, which has a tremendous track record at developing outstanding television, and Cabana 9, which has unparalleled access to this secretive world," History executive vice president and general manager Nancy Dubuc said in a statement. "Eyes on Target is a unique concept that has the potential to be appointment television for core and new fans of The History Channel."

Since taking the lead post in December 2006, Dubuc has infused History with more energetic, youth-targeting series like this summer's smash hit, Ice Road Truckers, and a slate of fast-paced shows announced in March.