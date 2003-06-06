History Channel enlists the comics
The History Channel will expose comic-book heroes like Superman, the Hulk and the X-Men in an upcoming special.
Comic Book Superheroes Unmasked, which debuts June 23, will go inside famous Marvel and DC comics from the late 1930s to present and interview the artists and writers behind the stories.
