History Channel Documentaries To Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11

History Channel will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with four new documentaries.

The first, Revealed: The Hunt of Bin Laden, is set to premiere May 2, on the 10th anniversary of the capture of the elusive terrorist. The documentary was co-produced by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The other three documentaries will premiere on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

“Over the last 20 years, The History Channel has been committed to never forgetting the events of September 11 that changed this world forever by honoring the heroic individuals who perished or played an important role in that tragic time in our history,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP and head of programming for The History Channel. “Our mission as archivists of history is to continue to offer powerful documentaries with untold, poignant stories that provide a different perspective to that horrific day.”

The documentaries airing in September are:

9/11: Four Flights tells the stories of the people aboard the jets that crashed during the terrorist attack with personal narratives from family and friends.

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center looks at the towers through an architectural and engineering lens. It features the stories of the people who planned and built the complex and tells the story of the first 1993 attack on the World Trade Center and examines in detail how they fell.

9/11: From the Ground Up (working title) offers an account of the day from people who picked up video cameras that day and features previously unseen pictures and unheard audio, without interviews or commentary.

The May 2 documentary, Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden features interviews with unnamed intelligence officers, SEAL operators and Army pilots who carried out the raid that got Bin Laden, as well as President Barack Obama, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Secretary Robert Gates, CIA Director Leon Panetta, and Admiral William McRaven.