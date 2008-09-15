History Attracts Record Audience for 9/11 Special

The History Channel scored its second-largest audience ever with Sept. 11 anniversary special 102 Minutes that Changed America.

The documentary -- which aired commercial-free on the seventh anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. -- was watched by 5.2 million people, according to Nielsen, including 2.9 million viewers in the network's sales demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds.

"We are proud and overwhelmed with the reaction to the special," said Nancy Dubuc, executive vice president and general manager of the network. "At History, we believe it is our responsibility as archivists of history to create a lasting document, one that can be used in 10, 20 or 50 years to communicate what it was like to live through the morning of 9/11.”

The most-watched telecast for the network was Life After People, about what the earth might be like without humans, which attracted an audience of 5.4 million when it aired in January.