History adds four new series
For the coming TV season, The History Channel is introducing four new
original series and building its prime-time schedule into themed nights.
Extreme History with Roger Daltry will show viewers how to survive
history's most harrowing scenarios. It will air on the channel's "History
Sundays" showcase block.
Tactical to Practical, showing how many everyday items have military
roots, will air on "Tech Tuesdays."
For Saturday's "History's Mysteries" block comes Come Home Alive, where Americans recount first-hand experiences with international aggression
like terrorism and war.
Another new series, History Now, will explore current events and their
historical context. It will air on various nights depending on the content.
The remaining theme nights will be "History Matters" Mondays; Wednesday's
"Modern Marvels," looking at invention and innovation; Thursday's "Time
Machine" historical shows; and "Heavy Metal Fridays," showcasing three series on
military history.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.