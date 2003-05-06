History adds four new series

For the coming TV season, The History Channel is introducing four new

original series and building its prime-time schedule into themed nights.

Extreme History with Roger Daltry will show viewers how to survive

history's most harrowing scenarios. It will air on the channel's "History

Sundays" showcase block.

Tactical to Practical, showing how many everyday items have military

roots, will air on "Tech Tuesdays."

For Saturday's "History's Mysteries" block comes Come Home Alive, where Americans recount first-hand experiences with international aggression

like terrorism and war.

Another new series, History Now, will explore current events and their

historical context. It will air on various nights depending on the content.

The remaining theme nights will be "History Matters" Mondays; Wednesday's

"Modern Marvels," looking at invention and innovation; Thursday's "Time

Machine" historical shows; and "Heavy Metal Fridays," showcasing three series on

military history.