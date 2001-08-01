Hispanics Today goes weekly
By Susanne Ault
Hispanics Today, a monthly series currently airing on several NBC
owned-and-operated stations, including WNBC-TV New York, will expand into a
weekly syndicated effort starting this fall.
The revamped show will continue to showcase the contributions of Hispanic
leaders in business, entertainment, politics, culture and sports, and it will be
hosted by Manual Teodoro and Maria Arita.
Currently reaching more than 83 percent of Hispanic TV households, the show
will be distributed by TWI, the TV division of independent producer IMG, in
association with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Also debuting next fall will be similarly themed weekly Latin Access,
which is distributed by Litton and which has also snagged clearances on several
NBC-owned outlets, including WNBC-TV.
