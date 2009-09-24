Hispanic TV Summit: Time Warner Learning From "El Paquetazo" Rollout

Time Warner Cable is still in the early stages of rolling out its "El Paquetazo" programming package, but it is already learning from its mistakes in how to market it.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president of residential services for Time Warner Cable's New York region discussed the service in a conversation with Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux at the B&C/Multichannel News Hispanic Television Summit Sept. 24.

Hirsch, who had previously led the company's Los Angeles region before coming to New York, said that the company missed an opportunity when it first rolled out El Paquetazo in L.A.

"We launched it with another product, an international phone product," Hirsch said, recalling that the hope was that potential customers would also be interested in calling relatives abroad. "We lost the opportunity to establish El Paqutazo as a brand in LA."

"We learned a lot there. When we brought it to New York City we did things differently, we didn't launch it with another product," Hirsch added.

While it is still in the early stages of establishing the El Paquetazo brand (it is available in L.A., New York and Texas), Hirsch says the goal is to make the product, which features about 40 Spanish-language channels and 100 English channels, the go-to television package in the Hispanic marketplace.

"Because it is a new brand geared toward bicultural households, it gives us brand awareness that we didn't have in that community before," he said.

To market the package, Time Warner Cable has had to think outside of the box. Citing a statistic that says 12% of all Hispanics in the U.S. live within 15 miles of Dodger Stadium, Hirsch says the company entered into a major sponsorship agreement with the L.A. baseball team. Likewise, the company launched the product in New York with a float in the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

In addition, it is scaling back the parent company's presence in the campaign, as part of a larger effort to drive awareness to the El Paquetazo brand.

"If you look at the commercial you don't see a ton of Time Warner Cable branding there," Hirsch said.