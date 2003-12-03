Hispanic TV Revenues on the Rise
The rate of revenue growth of Hispanic TV stations in top markets has far outpaced the general TV station population, according to BIA Financial Network.
A study of compound annual revenue growth for the top Hispanic 20 markets in terms of percentage of population found that between 1997 and 2002, Hispanic stations grew at a rate of 9.5%, compared to 1.5% for the DMA as a whole.
In the top 20 Hispanic markets by population, the revenue growth rate over the same period was 12.5%, compared to 2.3% for the DMA. The national TV station revenue growth rate over that time was 2.2%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.