Hispanic TV News Briefs

Comcast Spotlight Expands Ad Network inMiami

Comcast Spotlight, the New York-based advertising sales division of Comcast, announced Thursday Oct. 4 that beginning in November, it will offer ad insertion on seven additional Spanish-language networks in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale DMA. Advertisers will now be able to insert ads on networks such as MTV Tr3s, ESPN Deportes, CNN en Español, GolTV, Canal Sur, History Channel en Español and WAPA-TV, in addition to Galavision, Mun2 and Fox Sports en Español.

“One of cable’s great advantages is the ability to customize local channel line-ups, and we are excited to be able to add this portfolio of Spanish-language networks to the mix,” said Phillip Woodie, director of multicultural sales for Comcast Spotlight, in a statement.

MySpace and MTV Partner with ImpreMedia

MySpace and MTV have tapped New York-based ImpreMedia as their Hispanic media partner for the 2007 series of “Presidential Candidate Dialogues.” ImpreMedia’s online channel, LaVibra.com will host the Spanish translated dialogues in streaming video. LaVibra.com targets urban Hispanics between the ages of 18 and 34.





The first Presidential Candidate Dialogue, featuring former Sen. John Edwards, took place on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the University of New Hampshire. Additional candidates confirmed to participate in the MySpace/MTV Presidential Candidate Dialogue series include Sen. Hillary Clinton, Sen. Chris Dodd, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Barack Obama and Gov. Bill Richardson, among others.

“The dialogues are especially important and empowering to U.S. Latino voters as they allow Hispanics to have a more meaningful voice in the election process,” said John Paton, the Canada-born chairman and CEO of ImpreMedia.





Rico Leaves Showbizcafe.com

Jack Rico, the entertainment anchor for Univision’s local Channel 41 in New York has left the network to launch his own business, Showbizcafe.com, a Spanish-language Web site offering movie reviews, trailers and commentary. Showbizcafe.com has also partnered with People en Español to provide content to the magazine’s Web site, which is being redesigned..