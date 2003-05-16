Trending

Hispanic TV avoids ad-spending downturn

By

Ad spending on network, cable and syndicated TV was down 5% for the
first quarter of 2003 compared with first-quarter 2002.

That's according to just-released preliminary figures form Nielsen
Monitor-Plus, which keeps tabs on ad spending.

The biggest gainer among all media was Hispanic TV, where ad spending was up
15%.

The second-biggest gainer was national magazines (14%), followed by
local newspapers (9%).