Hispanic TV avoids ad-spending downturn
Ad spending on network, cable and syndicated TV was down 5% for the
first quarter of 2003 compared with first-quarter 2002.
That's according to just-released preliminary figures form Nielsen
Monitor-Plus, which keeps tabs on ad spending.
The biggest gainer among all media was Hispanic TV, where ad spending was up
15%.
The second-biggest gainer was national magazines (14%), followed by
local newspapers (9%).
