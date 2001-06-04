Hispanic Television taps into Houston cable system

Hispanic Television Network will start airing in Houston, Texas, through Time Warner Cable's system as the company seeks to further expand its reach.

The fledgling Fort Worth-based Spanish-language broadcaster estimates its launch in Texas will allow it to reach over 600,000 subscribers of the Hispanic Tier, part of the Houston Time Warner system. Its stock is hovering near a year low as it also looks for investors to kick in capital.

Hispanic Television signed a 10-year distribution contract in mid-March with Time Warner Cable, a unit of AOL Time Warner Inc. The deal gave Hispanic Television potential access to some 12.6 million subscribers in the United States.

Hispanic Television will air 26 hours per week of original programming, 16 of which will be live entertainment and news programs provided by Mexico City-based CNI Canal 40. Both companies recently struck a deal that also allows Hispanic Television to access CNI's library of over 7000 hours of original programming.

- Richard Tedesco