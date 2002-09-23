A television advertiser could hardly ask for more. Hispanics, says a new report from Initiative Media, account for almost 10% of the television households in this country, and that grows by one percentage point a year. And they watch—not just in prime time but across all dayparts.

It's no surprise, then, that broadcast giant NBC purchased Spanish-language network Telemundo. The networks perceive the same demographic trend the census takers do.

Hispanic television is exploding on broadcast and cable television.