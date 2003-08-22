Hispanic religious b'casters oppose merger
A half-dozen Hispanic religious broadcasters met with a White House adviser
on Latino issues Aug. 15 to express their concerns about a merger
of Univision Communications Inc. and Hispanic Broadcasting Corp.
They also met with Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael
Powell’s media advisor, Paul Gallant, and with commissioner Kevin Martin.
They called on the president and commissioners to hold a public review of the
merger, saying that if the deal is allowed, it will be "economically
impossible for any Christian or secular radio or TV station to survive."
The FCC’s self-imposed 180-day "clock" on merger reviews is now on day 226
for the Univision/HBC meld.
