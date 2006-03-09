Hispanic Groups Jockey in Franchise Flap

There appears to be some confusion over where the Hispanic media community stands on the issue of

video-franchise reform, though appearances may be deceiving.

According to letters supplied to B&C, in early February, Esteban Torres, chairman of the National

Latino Media Council and former congressman, wrote Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), chairman of the

Senate Commerce Committee, and committee members urging them to "streamline the current system of

local cable TV franchises and open the cable market to real competition."

The letter singled out Comcast by name, saying that, "without cable competition, cable providers

such as Comcast are free to ignore the Hispanic Community's desire to expand program options." The

letter was signed by Torres and listed all the members of the coalition.

Turns out all the members of the coalition weren't on board, though a majority had voted to send

the letter.

The other six, including the National Puerto Rican Coalition and the Cuban American National

Council, then fired off their own letter to Torres and NLMC President Alex Nogales complaining

that it appeared that they had also endorsed the position, and they asked that the letter be retracted.

"In matters before Congress," they said, "correspondence should not and cannot imply that all

member organizations have endorsed or opposed legislation if they have not."

A number of bills have been introduced to create a state or national video franchise process to

speed telco and other competition to cable. Telcos, particularly Verizon, have been lobbying hard for the

bills so that they can more quickly roll out video service in competition to cable, while cable has countered that any franchise relief should apply to everyone, not just new entrants.

Torres sent a letter Feb. 28 to the committee pointing out that those six had, in fact, taken no position on the legislation.

Well, yes and no.

On March 2, Consumers For Cable Choice (C4CC), a group partially funded by Verizon that has been

lobbying for state and national franchise reform, issued a release trumpeting the Cuban American

National Council's decision to join the group, saying that CNC President Guarione Diaz and the CNC

"will work with C4CC to encourage Congressional, state and local lawmakers to update

telecommunications laws this year and hasten cable television competition in all areas of the

country."

Sounds like a disconnect. Diaz had not returned a call at press time. But Manuel

Mirabel, president of the National Puerto Rican Coalition, said that the groups that did not sign

on to the letter are in general agreement that the franchise process needs updating.

What they were not on board with was singling out Comcast, and with not specifying some protections of franchise fees and service to poorer communities that they felt should be in any video franchising legislation.

While the Torres clarification letter said the companies didn't have a position, "most did," says

Mirabel.

"All of the organizations are on the same page about the need to do something about competition,"

he says. The concerns of the groups that did not sign on, in addition to the letter singling out

Comcast, says Mirabel, was that the proposed video franchising legislation was not explicit enough

in preventing companies from bypassing service to less-lucrative areas (so-called red lining), or

in guaranteeing franchise fees and public access and government channels.

Mirabel calls the initial letter to Stevens "mishandled" and says that if the six groups had seen it beforehand and had input, then they might have signed on.