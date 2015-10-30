Hispanic Group Disappointed in GOP Debate Decision

Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, was not happy to hear that the GOP had suspended plans for a presidential candidate debate targeted to Spanish-language viewers.

"I'm disappointed that they don't have an interest in serving the Latino community," he told B&C. "We want to know what is going on with all of these individuals."

The RNC Friday "suspended" plans for the debate on NBCUniversal's Telemundo Spanish-language network over issues with CNBC's handling of the Oct. 28 debate. CNBC is also owned by NBCU.

"NBC is English-language, CNBC is English language," said Nogales. "Telemundo is Spanish-language. This is a different audience."

NHMC pushed the same NBCU to cut ties with Donald Trump, the front-runner for most of the campaign, after his disparaging comments about Mexican immigrants.