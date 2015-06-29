NHMC Praises NBC Cutting Trump Ties

The National Hispanic Media Coalition Monday cheered Comcast/NBCU's move to drop its relationship with Donald Trump after his comments about Mexican immigrants, which NHMC characterized as hate speech, drew immediate pushback from many quarters.

NBCU said Monday it will not air the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, which were joint ventures with Trump, and that Trump will not be participating in the prime time show, The Celebrity Apprentice, though NBC was already going to have to either move presidential candidate Trump off air or subject TV stations to requests for airtime for competing candidates per FCC rules.

NHMC said that the NBC announcement came after a meeting Friday between NHMC president Alex Nogales, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, and NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke at which Nogales said NBCU needed to sever all ties with Trump.

"Bravo," said Nogales in a statement following the Monday move. "It is good to have media partners with a conscience who understand that doing business with people like Trump is not only unconscionable, but also would harm relationships with the Latino community and other fair-minded non-Latinos."