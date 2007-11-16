Hispanic Federation Questions FCC’s Cable 70/70 Findings
The Hispanic Federation Friday called the Federal Communications Commission's finding that cable had reached market power sufficient to justify regulation a last-ditch effort by FCC chairman Kevin Martin to push through a la carte, multicast must-carry and leased-access rate cuts.
The chairman has argued that all of those would benefit minorities, but the federation said that they instead "could undermine Hispanic-owned networks on cable by depriving them of the economic model that supports them, as well as drying up limited channel space by instead handing it to throw-away channels like home shopping networks and 24-hour weather monitoring."
The cable industry said the FCC's finding of market power -- meeting the so-called 70/70 test -- is off base.
Also weighing in Friday was the Minneapolis League of Rural Voters, which had even tougher things to say. The group said the FCC was "stiff-arming" rural viewers in a "relentless pursuit of a la carte regulations that studies have shown would snuff out program choice while raising prices." Martin contended that they would do just the opposite.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.