Hispanic Caucus opposes EchoStar-DirecTV merger

Another influential congressional block has come out in opposition to

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s proposed acquisition of Hughes Electronics Corp.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which includes 18 members of Congress,

said the proposal will be bad for diversity and for Americans in general.

"After careful consideration of diversity concerns regarding media

consolidation and EchoStar's response to such concerns, we are not convinced

that the proposed merger between EchoStar and the Hughes Electronics subsidiary,

DirecTV [Inc.], will create new specific benefits for Americans, in particular, the

Latino community," the caucus members wrote.

In its defense, an EchoStar spokesman said the company was "disappointed with

the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' position, especially since EchoStar and

DirecTV provide the largest Spanish-language programming packages in the United

States.

"Satellite-TV providers offer over 20 Spanish-speaking channels like TV

AZTECA from Mexico and CNN en Español ... more than any cable-television

company. In addition, EchoStar and DirecTV deliver over 40 local

Spanish-language TV stations in the 42 local TV markets they serve today and

expect that number to increase once the merger provides the capacity to reach

all 210 TV markets."

The Congressional Rural Caucus, the Congressional Western Caucus and 11 rural

Senators all have sent the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications

Commission letters asking for at least "careful consideration" and strong

conditions on the merger.

In March, however, CHC chairman Sylvestre Reyes (D-Texas) endorsed the deal,

stating: "Both EchoStar and DirecTV have taken extra steps to provide family-oriented programming, weather, sports and news in Spanish -- including

programming from the Caribbean and Latin America. The merger also holds the

promise of allowing more independent networks and more Spanish-language

programming to flourish and prosper." But Reyes also signed last week's letter

of opposition from the CHC.

The caucus lists several specific reasons for opposing the merger, including

"EchoStar's ambivalent stance regarding American public-interest concerns,

namely various diversity considerations."

According to the letter, EchoStar "lacks sufficient minority representation

and influence with no explicit practice or plan to outreach within its executive

and other senior-level ranks."

Finally, the caucus said, "EchoStar has not made a firm commitment to ensure

that all broadcasters will have a fair chance to compete in the market."