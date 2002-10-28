Hispanic Caucus: NBC should recognize AFTRA

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has asked NBC to recognize the American

Federation of Television & Radio Artists as negotiator for on-air employees

of newly acquired Telemundo Communications Group Inc. station WSNS(TV) Chicago without a secret-ballot

election, based on past support voiced for the union.

In a letter to NBC Stations president Jay Ireland, the Caucus cited a

petition signed earlier this year by all nine on-air station employees and said:

"We ask that you refrain from obstructing and instead respect their efforts" and

that there is "no need to have to reiterate this decision by means of a secret-ballot election. These employees rightfully believe that they should be

automatically allowed to enter the union, as would be the practice for your

English-language on-air talent at your other stations."

NBC, which now has a duopoly in Chicago with English-language station

WMAQ-TV, denies any obstruction and has said the issue of holding a secret

ballot was simply one of due process and an opportunity to state its case.

Ireland and AFTRA officials met separately with Caucus members last month and

AFTRA believes its presentation prompted the latter from the Caucus to Ireland.

If AFTRA gains representation at WSNS, it would likely try to close the

disparity that exists in Chicago and other markets between salaries of

English-language and Spanish-language on-air talent -- a gap management said is

related to station revenue, and not ethnicity.

NBC has responded to the Caucus' letter, and it will make the response public

this week.