Hispanic Caucus, CBS rumba over Grammy date
Rep. Sylvestre Reyes (D-Texas) wants CBS to move or cancel the Latin Grammys
because the awards show is going to air on the same date, Sept. 18, that the
Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute is having its 25th annual
gala in Washington, D.C.
As a result of the conflict, Latin divas Celia Cruz -- who has a nominated
album -- and Gloria Estefan pulled out of the CHCI event.
But CBS said it is working hard to make it up to the CHCI, including offering
to pay to uplink Estefan via satellite to the D.C. event.
Reyes spokeswoman Ashley Atwell said the situation is one that could have
been "easily avoided" had CBS checked to see if any other major Latin events
were scheduled for that time.
CBS tried to move the date, but it couldn't get the Kodak
Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on any other night, spokesman Gil
Schwartz said. "We also are working to recruit non-nominated talent for their
dinner," he added. "In short, we think we've done everything possible to
keep the lines of communication open and to resolve this issue. The Latin
Grammys is one of the most popular and important cultural events involving Latin
talent on television."
