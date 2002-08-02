Hispanic Caucus, CBS rumba over Grammy date

Rep. Sylvestre Reyes (D-Texas) wants CBS to move or cancel the Latin Grammys

because the awards show is going to air on the same date, Sept. 18, that the

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute is having its 25th annual

gala in Washington, D.C.

As a result of the conflict, Latin divas Celia Cruz -- who has a nominated

album -- and Gloria Estefan pulled out of the CHCI event.

But CBS said it is working hard to make it up to the CHCI, including offering

to pay to uplink Estefan via satellite to the D.C. event.

Reyes spokeswoman Ashley Atwell said the situation is one that could have

been "easily avoided" had CBS checked to see if any other major Latin events

were scheduled for that time.

CBS tried to move the date, but it couldn't get the Kodak

Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on any other night, spokesman Gil

Schwartz said. "We also are working to recruit non-nominated talent for their

dinner," he added. "In short, we think we've done everything possible to

keep the lines of communication open and to resolve this issue. The Latin

Grammys is one of the most popular and important cultural events involving Latin

talent on television."