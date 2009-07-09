Hispanic Cable 2010 -Registration
B&C | Multichannel News Present: Television Leadership Series – Eighth Annual Hispanic Television Summit
Wednesday, September 29, 2010 - Hilton Hotel New York
Early Bird Special Before September 1, 2010:
- $399 per person
- $355 per person in groups of 3 people
- $325 per person in groups of 5 people
After September 1, 2010:
- $499 per person
- $399 per person in groups of 3 people
- $350 per person in groups of 5 people
For assistance with ticket information call Sandy Friedman at
917-281-4718 or e-mail sfriedman@nbmedia.com
