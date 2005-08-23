Hirsch Cooks Up Syndicated Show

George Hirsch, who has spent 14 years on PBS with four cooking and lifestyle series, will launch a new, syndicated, version of George Hirsch Living It Up! on Sept. 3.

The 26 weekly half-hours, from Hirsch Productions and distributed by Orlando-based Television Syndication Company (TVS), will feature recipes, “world class” locations, home improvement tips, and information on recreational activities.

Hirsch’s new series has been cleared on 130 stations, including KHIZ-TV Los Angeles, WPSJ Philadelphia, KFTY San Francisco-San Jose, and WJLA Washington.