Hirleman Archer Named KGO VP of Creative Services

Candace Hirleman Archer has been named vice president of creative services at KGO San Francisco, a new position for the ABC-owned station. Archer was most recently news promotion manager at KABC Los Angeles, which is also part of the ABC-owned group.

Prior to her time at KABC, Archer was marketing director for KGMB, KHNL and KFVE in Honolulu, when the three joined to launch their "Hawaii News Now" product. Archer was marketing and creative services director at KGMB from 2006-2009.

"Candace Hirleman Archer's creativity, strategic vision, and expert sense of branding will be tremendous assets to the entire KGO team," said William Burton, president and general manager of KGO. "We're pleased to welcome her from KABC where she worked on many important creative services initiatives related to news, digital platforms, social media, community relations and all aspects of the strong ABC7 brand."

Paula Marcheschi, a promotion producer, writer, and editor in KGO's creative services department, has been promoted to creative services manager. Marcheschi has held various positions with KGO over the past two decades.

"Paula's creativity and depth of experience over the years at KGO make her ideally suited for her new post and to work with Candace to further enhance our station's extensive marketing efforts," said Burton.