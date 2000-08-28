Hip-Hop hits

UPN is proceeding with plans to air the second annual Source Hip-Hop Music Awards next Tuesday (Aug. 29) despite a fight that broke out near the end of the awards program, which was being taped Aug. 22 at the Pasadena, Calif., Civic Auditorium. UPN said in a statement: "Production ceased and guests were asked to vacate the premises." The presentation of the final awards will be taped-without an audience-in the next few days.