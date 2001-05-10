Hip Carmen cops good ratings

MTV's Hip Hopera: Carmen rang a high note with the network's target 12-34 year-old audience, topping all cable programming airing against it in that demographic Tuesday at 7 p.m.

With its 3.3 rating in adults 12-34, Hip Hopera: Carmen outdelivered MTV's year-ago offerings in the time period by 300%. Also, the special earned a 2.77 household rating (2.2 million homes), a 400% improvement over what the time period was doing the same time last year. Hip Hopera: Carmen starred Beyonce Knowles of the group Destiny's Child in a urban retelling of the classic opera Carmen. - Susanne Ault