Hindery discussing YankeeNets job

YankeeNets is in talks with former AT&T Broadband honcho Leo Hindery to head the start-up regional sports network, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Star-Ledger cites three sources close to the talks, including an unnamed YankeeNets executive, who say that Hindery is in serious negotiations for the top YankeeNets post. Hindery reportedly declined to comment.

YankeeNets plans to launch the network in March, to carry the Yankees, Nets and, in 2007, the Devils.