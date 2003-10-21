Hinchey Pushing On with House Veto of FCC

Rep. Maurice Hinchey (D-N.Y.) and other House members opposing media consolidation sounded a defiant note Tuesday as they talked up plans for a legislative veto of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadcast-ownership deregulation.

Although House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) opposes the effort, Hinchey vowed to get the necessary 218 votes to bring the measure -- formally known as a resolution of disapproval -- to the floor against the speaker’s wishes.

Backing him in a press conference were Reps. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and others. Hinchey said he has 190 signatures backing his measure already.

Others signed on include Reps. Doug Bereuter (R-Neb.), Dan Burton (R-Ind.), James Leach (R-Iowa), David Price (D-N.C.) and Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.).

The measure already passed the Senate. The White House has threatened a veto.