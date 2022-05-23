Hillshire Farm, Samsung Galaxy Book Sponsoring Scripps’ Spelling Bee

The National Spelling Bee was on ESPN for years

E.W. Scripps has signed up Hillshire Farm’s Snacked! Brand and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series as premiere sponsors of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Hillshire Farm's spelling vending machine (Image credit: Hillshire Farm)

After being televised by ESPN in past years, Scripps is broadcasting the competition on its free over-the-air Ion and Bounce networks. The semi-finals aire June 1 at 8 p.m and the finals air live on June 2 at 8 p.m.

Hillshire Farm will host a snack bar backstage for spellers. The brand is also creating a vending machine that will provide snacks to people correctly spelling words announced by the machine..

The machine will make appearances in New York on May 25 and in the National Harbor in Maryland next week. Good spellers get a snack pack of meat and cheese.

Samsung will sponsor the countdown clock during the competition.

The National Spelling Bee will be hosted by LeVar Burton and 234 spellers will be competing for the title. ■