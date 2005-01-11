Hill's Rothschild Heads to Verizon

Gregg Rothschild, longtime Hill Democratic staffer, is leaving the House Commerce Committee to join Verizon Communications’ lobbying shop.

On Jan. 25, he starts as VP, federal relations and public policy.

Rothschild became telecom and media adviser to the committee’s ranking Democrat, John Dingell D-Mich., in 2003. Previously he was legislative director for Sen. John Kerry.

In Beltway circles, Rothschild was thought to have been a likely pick to be an FCC commissioner if Kerry had won the presidency.