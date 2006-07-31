The Hills Are Alive on MTV

MTV has picked up The Hills for a second season. The dramality spin-off of Laguna Beach will be back in 2007. The show, from executive producers Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Adam DiVello, Dave Sirulnick and Rabih Gholam, has averaged more than 2 million viewers in the network's 12-34 demo in its first season which wraps Wednesday night.

Season one focused on Lauren Conrad (or "LC"), Laguna's season one protagonist, as she interned at Teen Vogue and attended fashion school. The next season will follow Conrad and her friends as they move on with their lives.



Laguna premieres for a third season in August.