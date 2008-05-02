Trending

Hillary Clinton Next Up on Letterman

By

Just a few days after Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.) delivered the “Top 10” list on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman, Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) will appear on the show to deliver a list of her own.

Clinton will present the list Monday. It will be her third appearance on the show this year, having appeared in a comedy sketch and as a guest two days in February.