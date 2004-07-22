Hill Tees Up More LPFMs

More low-power FM stations would be permitted to operate in big cities under legislation approved Thursday by the Senate Commerce Committee.

The FCC recommended the change in February after a report indicated current rules requiring an LPFM to have at least two open channels between it and a full power station were unnecessary.

The bill also would eliminate the requirement from the 2000 legislation mandating further testing on the economic impact of potential interference from LPFM stations on full power FM stations.

As recently as last night, broadcasters, through former broadcaster Senator Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) were trying to amend the bill to maintain the mandate for an economic impact study, but the amendment was voted down.

