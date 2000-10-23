Hill stalls AT&T ownership-cap rider

House and Senate leadership is not likely to move a bill this year that would allow AT & T to keep all the assets it acquired from its MediaOne merger.

Hill sources say Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) don't want to attach an amendment to a moving spending bill, for which AT & T has been aggressively lobbying, banning the FCC from counting passive investments against the FCC's 30% cable-ownership cap.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) also opposes the measure for the same reason, he indicated last week.