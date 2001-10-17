Hill staffers test positive for anthrax

More than 20 Capitol Hill staffers who were in the office of Senate Majority

Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) Tuesday have tested positive for anthrax

exposure.

Staffers were exposed to what law-enforcement officials are calling a

'weapons' grade of the bacteria, which can be lethal if inhaled and left

untreated.

In the days since the letter was received in Daschle's office, senators,

staffers, lobbyists, reporters and other frequenters of Capitol Hill have been

tested for exposure to the disease.

So far, Daschle's office is the only Washington, D.C., location to have

tested positive for anthrax exposure, although the city's health and

law-enforcement officials have been kept busy checking out calls.

Fire trucks and hazardous-materials teams showed up Wednesday at ABC News'

Washington bureau and the offices of the Washington Post, although so

far, no traces of anthrax have been found in either location.

At ABC, teams were called in as a precaution -- no suspicious letters or

packages had been found. At the Post, a business letter with white powder

was received, but it's not expected to turn up positive, according to the

paper.