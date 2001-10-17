Hill staffers test positive for anthrax
More than 20 Capitol Hill staffers who were in the office of Senate Majority
Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) Tuesday have tested positive for anthrax
exposure.
Staffers were exposed to what law-enforcement officials are calling a
'weapons' grade of the bacteria, which can be lethal if inhaled and left
untreated.
In the days since the letter was received in Daschle's office, senators,
staffers, lobbyists, reporters and other frequenters of Capitol Hill have been
tested for exposure to the disease.
So far, Daschle's office is the only Washington, D.C., location to have
tested positive for anthrax exposure, although the city's health and
law-enforcement officials have been kept busy checking out calls.
Fire trucks and hazardous-materials teams showed up Wednesday at ABC News'
Washington bureau and the offices of the Washington Post, although so
far, no traces of anthrax have been found in either location.
At ABC, teams were called in as a precaution -- no suspicious letters or
packages had been found. At the Post, a business letter with white powder
was received, but it's not expected to turn up positive, according to the
paper.
