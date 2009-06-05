Hill To Get Earful On Commercial Volume

The House Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet has scheduled a hearing for June 11 on H.R.1084, the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act (CALM).

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), would require the FCC to set a standard for commercial volume for broadcast, cable and satellite programming.

The idea is to insure that the volume of ads isn't too loud and isn't louder than the surrounding programming.

The bill, according to Congressional Research Service, would prevent commercials from: "(1) being excessively noisy or strident; (2) having modulation levels substantially higher than the accompanying program; and (3) having an average maximum loudness substantially higher than that of the accompanying program."

The bill, which has 28 co-sponsors, was introduced Feb. 13. It was also introduced in the last Congress.