Hill: Beware lingering finance-reform issues

A group of lawmakers largely supportive of the industry warned broadcasters

Monday not to drop their guard on campaign-finance reform.

Although broadcasters blocked a provision that would have required stations

to give federal candidates deep discounts on campaign ads, a renewed fight is

brewing on mandated free airtime for those seeking office. "Beware of that one,

it's next," said Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

Rep. Gene Green, a Texas Democrat, said broadcasters could better

fend off future threats by making sure they provide substantial coverage of

political campaigns.

If lawmakers' reaction to ABC's flap over David Letterman and Nightline

is any indication, though, new campaign-reform burdens remain in the realm

of possibility.

Although members of Congress don't want to take sides in the news-versus-entertainment debate, the hands-off attitude won't survive if many

viewers complain that the industry is shrugging off its duty to offer public-affairs

programming.

"Were going to react if there is a public outcry," Walden said at the National Association of Broadcasters' NAB

2002. "There becomes a concern with members of Congress -- is information

getting to the electorate?" added Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.).

Broadcasters worried that preserving news programs will hurt profits need to

find creative new ways to present public-affairs programming, Green said. "You need to offer a product that can compete and not abandon

the field."

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), a critic of the recently passed reform law,

called on broadcasters to repay the deference given to the industry by helping

to "reform the reform." The bill puts new restrictions on soft money and

negative advertising that Issa and others said infringe on many groups' First

Amendment rights.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) also used NAB 2002 in Las Vegas as a forum to

blast EchoStar Communications Corp.'s plan to buy DirecTV Inc. "That obviously

is monopolistic in nature and customers will end up suffering because of it," he

said. "My committee is extremely concerned about this merger."