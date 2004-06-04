Hilary Out at Comedy Central
With Doug Herzog's return as president of Comedy Central, the network's general manager is exiting. Bill Hilary will depart at the end of August.
Both Herzog and Hilary are execs with programming backgrounds and his departure was expected once Herzog, who formerly headed USA Network and has headed Comedy once before, rejoined the channel last month
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.