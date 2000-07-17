A higher power for low power?

Nonprofit law firm Media Access Project scored a coup last week, when The New York Times ran a front-page story detailing the large number of conservative churches that have applied for low-power radio licenses.

By MAP's estimate, more than 25% of the first 750 applicants seeking to start non-commercial low-power outlets are conservative churches. That should debunk the notion that LPFM is a pet project of left-wingers, while forcing Republicans to take some heat from their conservative Christian allies, according to MAP's Cheryl Leanza.

The National Religious Broadcasters, which represents evangelicals running full-power stations and is affiliated with the National Association of Evangelicals, opposes LPFM.

"If our members find out the NRB is lobbying against churches that have applied for LPFM licenses, there will be a ruckus," said NAE Washington Director Rich Cizik, whose group represents 43,000 churches. NAE itself has no official stand on LPFM..