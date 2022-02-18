'High Stakes Poker' Premieres February 21 on PokerGo

High Stakes Poker returns to streaming service PokerGo Monday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The series is in its ninth season and there are 14 episodes.

High Stakes Poker features Doyle Brunson, Daniel Negreanu, Phil Ivey, Tom Dwan, Patrik Antonius and more. Reigning World Series of Poker champion Koray Aldemir makes his High Stakes debut in the premiere episode.

Hosts Gabe Kaplan and AJ Benza return to the commentary booth to bring the action into the homes of poker fans around the world "as these legendary players put hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line with each new episode," PokerGo said in a release.

"Season nine of High Stakes Poker is arguably the best season yet, and we cannot wait for poker fans to enjoy the game in its purest form at breathtaking stakes," said Mori Eskandani, president of PokerGO. "In addition to the star-studded lineups, fans will be pleased to see a revamped set that aims to capture the traditional authenticity of this legendary show and the return of $50,000 bricks of cash on the table. Starting February 21, every Monday isn't just poker night, it's High Stakes Poker night."

High Stakes Poker is available on demand on PokerGo.com. New subscribers can get unlimited access for less than $7 a month by purchasing an annual subscription to PokerGo.com using the code "HSP9" at sign- up. ■