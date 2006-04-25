High School Rocks Cable Ratings

Disney’s record-breaking ratings phenomenon High SchoolMusical continues to go gangbusters with audiences, ranking as the third-most-viewed basic cable program last week, even though it was running as a repeat for the 12th time.

The original movie, which posted Disney Channel’s highest-ever household rating when it premiered in January, averaged 4.46 million total viewers April 21 between 8 and 10 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. In audience size, it was behind only two April 17 showings of WWE Raw wrestling programming on USA for the week ending April 23.

Non-ad-supported Disney ranked as the second-most-viewed cable network for the week, averaging 2.36 million total viewers. USA took first with 2.65 million, and TNT came in third with 2.12 million.

A musical comedy about a jock and a bookworm who both love to sing, High School Musical premiered to 7.73 million total viewers Jan. 20 and spawned a soundtrack that topped both the Billboard Hot 200 album chart and iTunes for weeks. The movie also became the first full-length feature to be offered on iTunes and is being developed into a stage adaptation by Disney Theatrical Productions.